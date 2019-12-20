Stuff Your Face With Unlimited Pizzas And Desserts At This Popular Pizzeria Chain For INR 379

So, you have a pending birthday treat or maybe you’re looking to pig out on a budget. Either way, Onesta has your back. Vegetarians can binge on pizzas here for just INR 385 while for the meat-eaters it’s INR 418 (per person these rates are). Oh, and we counted the pizza menu for you and there are a total of 24 (12 vegetarian and 12 non-vegetarian) pizzas for you to stuff yourself with if you are going for the non-vegetarian unlimited deal.

Our favourite picks from the menu include the absolutely delightful Mexican Veg Delight that comes with sliced chillies and Tabasco sauce and the super cheesy Chicken Stuffed-Crust Margherita. The desserts are mini works of art. Instagram-worthy presentation, these bite-sized desserts include house favourites such as regular and seasonal fruit tarts, chocolate mousse, tiramisu, and cappuccino mousse.

Of course, as with any such unlimited offer, there’s always a catch. But don’t worry, it’s actually a fair catch. You can’t basically share the pizzas or have them packed for you to take home. Besides that, you’re free to order as many pizzas as you want. The offer also includes one limited drink from the menu. If you are fond of Onesta’s Bacon Wrapped Prawns and Herb Wedges, you could go for the Unlimited Menu offer where vegetarians can get the entire menu including the pizzas, drinks, and desserts for INR 349. For non-vegetarians, it’s INR 379 per person. They also have home delivery options and since pizzas here start from as low as INR 99, it’s pure value for money.