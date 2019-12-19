Here’s your chance to relive the glorious era of leather. Step into this export surplus all-leather goods store in Jayanagar and you’ll find yourself redoing your entire wardrobe.
This Iconic Fashion Trend Never Seems To Age: Satisfy Your Leather Needs At Paper Crush Fashions
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Whoever said diamonds are forever clearly never owned a chic leather jacket. Paper Crush Fashion, although confusingly named is a leather store in Jayanagar that sells leather shoes, jackets, clutches, handbags, sling bags, and wallets. Basically, they sell you anything leather, short of an apron.
You don’t have to be rich and suave to look the part as Paper Crush fashions offer affordable genuine leather products that make you look debonair. With wallets ranging at an average of INR 500, formal shoes at INR 1500, and jackets at INR 3000, Paper Crush Fashions brings to you international brands such as Clarks and Ted Baker. Punk rock grunge may be out, but badass renegade leather jackets are surely ageless. If that isn’t your style either, just shop for classy leather bags and shoes for the office to show you’re just as tough as that leather. For those who believe what you wear is who you are, shop at Paper Crush Fashions to be timeless, and a complete stunner.
Pro-Tip
If you can’t make it down to their store, you can shop online with Leather Craze which is Paper Crush’s managing partner that handles online orders.
