Playing With Prints: Param Shahib's Look Is To Swear By
Prints are in and bros, you have got to hop on the bandwagon! We understand it can get quite tricky to create a look that is elegant and cool. So take a page from Param Shahib, ace fashion designer and creator of the label Param Shahib and add this to your wardrobe...
Handblock Contrast Pomegranate Print Casual Shirt
Grew up listening to Ichak Danna Bhicak Danna on the radio? You'll love this easy, breezy and comfy shirt. Pair it with white shorts or khaki pants for a day out with friends or a sun-downer party. Fancy Pastels is a #selfmade brand that creates clothing with super fun hand block prints and trust me, you'll want them all.
Desi Auto Ankle Socks
Play with prints on your feet with the desi auto ankle socks from Mint and Oak. With cute little auto motifs on blue socks, add a little fun element to the whole look and get conversations started. It is made out of 70 percent cotton and is super comfortable.
Camo Print Sneakers
Sport the OG print - Camouflage printed shoes and complete your look. These shoes from Rivir are made out of canvas and are super light, durable and comfortable. So if you are going dancing or just for a walk, these are the shoes are our pick for you.
