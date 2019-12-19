This Online Brand Sells Gorgeous Jewellery!

Pearrings is a home-based brand that makes jewellery which is affordable and handmade. Gorgeous necklace and earring sets with pearls and intricate designs make for great traditional wear. Cloth based chunky necklaces with big silver beads come in colours of pink, purple and green that go great with casual wear and for an evening out with friends. Jhumkas and earrings with coloured stones are available in floral designs and star shapes. Lightweight studs with blue crystal and German silver, peacock jhumkas. Nose clip ons with lotus designs, peacock patterns and big coloured stones will look amazing on your nose when you dress up for that party. Contemporary earrings for daily wear include danglers and cloth-based earrings. Check out their social media to know what the latest accessories they are selling.