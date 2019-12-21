Perfumery - Beginner workshop in Bangalore

NIRO Perfume Studio creates a unique experience like no other. We take you on an olfactory journey where you get a sneak peek into the intimate mystic world of perfumes. You would experience the sublime language of fragrances and its effect on emotions and memories. We bring an opportunity to understand and appreciate a vital sense called “Smell”.



This experience will initiate you on a journey of developing an understanding of what goes into making a perfume. You get a chance to blend your own perfume from basics using your fragrance memories and understanding your own fragrance personality.



Topics covered:



1. Knowing, understanding and appreciating vital sense organ

2. Understand your fragrance personality

3. Explore the sublime language of fragrances

4. Emotions & fragrances

5. Understanding and appreciating art of perfumery

6. Framework for creating a fine perfume

7. Building a relationship with fragrance raw materials used in commercial perfumery

8. Creating your signature bottle of perfume

Participants will take home a 100ml bottle of the perfume created by themselves during the workshop.



You will be provided with all the necessary items, apron & workbook.



**No prior knowledge of perfumery or chemistry required. You don’t have to be passionate about fragrances but you certainly have to be curious about it.**



***We advise you to not wear any perfume on the day of the experience.***

Age limit: 15+



Date- 21st December 2019

Day- Saturday

Time- 2.30 pm to 6 pm

Fee- Rs 4000 per person (Includes materials and taxes)

Booking fee- Rs 500 per person(Balance amount of Rs 3500 to be paid at the venue)