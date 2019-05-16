Send Your Kids Back To School With Some Personalised Goodies From This UB City Store

Give your kids' bags and accessories their own personal touch with Lotus Vibe: Handcrafted with Love. All about the cute stuff, the UB City store keeps the good vibes flowing and colors popping. Quite affordable they have personalized products for toddlers, kids, and adults too.

Be it a sports bag, school bag, yoga bag or just a diaper bag for your newborn, Lotus Vibe makes it as unique and personal as possible with animal faces, contrasting and funky patches, and name embroidery. Made with cotton and accented with patchwork and embroidery, each product is handmade by underprivileged women and Lotus Vibe is an initiative started to support them. Look out for some super cute cushions in the form of cars, elephants that are just too hard to resist.

Get your child's (or any) name embroidered on a bag or cushions, for the memories of course. Apart from bags and cushions, find tents and quilts, bringing your child's fort dreams alive. They are budget friendly and are known for their superstar service and delivery. Keep an eye out for them to level up your gifting skills. You can thank us later.