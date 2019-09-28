Have A Furry BFF? Attend India's Largest Pet Fair In November!

The biggest pet festival is back, and to give it that extra royal feel it’s happening at Jayamahal Palace Hotel. It’s two days of fun, frolic, and fluffy maddness for you and your furbaby, canine or feline. With three acres to run around in, they also have play zones (separate) for dogs and cats, shows (cat, police dog, and a human fashion show where Dino Morea will be walking the ramp) and engaging activities for your pets. With over a 100 stalls, plenty of games and goodies for everyone who attends, you can even adopt a new furry bff should you want one (or many). Oh and they'll be having popups, events, and parties (meant for you and your pet) in the run-up to the actual event in November, so stay tuned for more.