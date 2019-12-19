Lemon Pataka Or ChocoPop, Get Delicious Popcorn Delivered In Time For Your Next TV Binge

With so many great movies and TV shows in full swing this year (Stranger Things is coming up too!), it's time to load up on our favourite snack: popcorn. The best part is that on especially lazy days (aka weekends), you can have it delivered straight to your doorstep via Planet Popcorn, while you cosy up with bae on the couch and binge-watch a show. Of course, you can also pick it up or eat from their kiosk in Indiranagar.

Starting at just INR 80, pick from their range of sweet, salty and spicy flavours. We were eyeing the Lemon Pataka, a popcorn with a nice, zingy flavour, but you also have options like Chilli Devil and Tandoor Masala, for those of you who like a little bit of desi in your food. Sweet-toothed folks, this is your paradise what with choices like Caramel, Butter Toffee and Chocopop (that is, popcorn coated in dark chocolate that's been melted and cooled -- yum!).

The Small pack size starts at 60gms, whereas the Medium is 130gms for INR 150. They even have a Party pack option. The best part? All their popcorn is handmade, vegetarian, free of preservatives and their packaging ensures that your popcorn remains as fresh as possible!