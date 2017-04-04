Let The Kids Play Real Life Farmville At These Five Farms Around Bangalore

At The Farm on Bannerghatta road, kids can forage, pick wild greens, flowers and fruit, learn to find food in unlikeliest of places, plant a new patch of ginger, dig turmeric out of the ground and come back home with bags full of chikkoos, papayas, litchi and some wonderful edible greens like pandan and bay leaves.

Apart from this, they can play with the ducks, sheep, geese, rabbits, hens and the dogs. The Great Danes and the puppies are a huge hit with the children! There is also water play and the children can discover the farm library as well and curl up with a book on the hammock.

Children are usually advised to bring a spare set of clothes, water, bug spray, caps and a few other things. Food may also be provided. The Farm also conducts a fantastic variety of weekend classes. Open every weekend for private parties, picnics and children’s parties.

Where: Address: 19th KM Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.

Contact: +91-9980661706

Find them on Facebook here.