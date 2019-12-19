Pomodoro's is a Casual dining restaurant in Indiranagar serving continental food, the ambience is pretty nice with cosy seating and nice photos hanging on the walls, they have stand up comedy nights every Wednesday which is pretty fun to tune into, food is fantastic, food prices are little expensive but definitely worth it!
This Place In Indiranagar Serves Yum Continental Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)