This Place In Indiranagar Serves Yum Continental Food

Casual Dining

Pomodoro's

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

39, 1st Floor, 80 Feet Road, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pomodoro's is a Casual dining restaurant in Indiranagar serving continental food, the ambience is pretty nice with cosy seating and nice photos hanging on the walls, they have stand up comedy nights every Wednesday which is pretty fun to tune into, food is fantastic, food prices are little expensive but definitely worth it!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

