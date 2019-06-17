Chasing The Clouds: Top Destinations To Head To This Monsoon

Enough of the sun, sand and sea (ok maybe not the sea). But there’s a certain excitement to it too. Especially when the clouds loom and the rolls of thunder intimidate with the crashing waves – quite mysterious, no? So in pursuit of the romantic rains, we picked up on places for you to play peek-a-boo with the sun and retreat behind the curtains of rain this monsoon. From lake towns and beach getaways to mountain trails and tea gardens, pack your hoodie, boots and sense of adventure for these monsoon destinations.
Comments (0)