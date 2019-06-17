Chasing The Clouds: Top Destinations To Head To This Monsoon

Coffee plantation, gushing water falls, and a few monuments in shimmering glory is what you’ll get in Coorg during the monsoon. We love doing nothing but drinking copious amount of coffee by day, and similar amounts of whiskey (as one does in the Scotland of India) at night. But do check out the Nalknad Palace – said to the be the home of the last king of the Kodavas. Abbey and Urupu Falls are wonderful too. But for a bit of a thrill, the trek down to the Chelavara Falls (near Virajpet) is well worth the excitement. Also, river rafting and kayaking is best when the rivers are full so get cracking on your adventure sports.

Driving distance: 245 kms

Drive time: 5 hours