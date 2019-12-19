This Store In HSR Layout Is Dedicated To Pots of Different Kinds

Pots & Crafts is a one-stop-shop for pots of different sizes and colours. Displaying international products that suit every taste, whether it’s at your house or office space or even hotels and resorts -- pick what works for you and the ambience. From copper and rustic pots to skilfully handcrafted broken mosaic pots, you’ll find ones with intricate work. The broken mosaic series has white, brown and copper colours that are placed together to give it a rustic look.

With handpainted designs of trees on white and yellow background, some of the pots sold here are gorgeous and make great home decor. If you own a restaurant or a commercial space and want it to be done up with some earthenware, be sure to ask the folks here for suggestions. Even though the prices are on the steeper side, we think it's worth the investment since most of the pieces sold are unique and can’t really be found elsewhere.