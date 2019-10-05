Who said men's clothing needs to be boring? Beat the October heat with a little splash of colour and popping print on your shirts. If you are looking to experiment a bit or just love printed shirts, then we have curated the best ones for you. Check out the five best printed shirts that you can shop on LBB for yourself or your bae.
Printed Shirts For Men Who'd Rather Look Cool In The October Heat
Handblock Lemon And Leaves Casual Shirt
Men! Move over the plain boring shirts and add a little funk to your wardrobe with the hand block printed shirt with lemon and leaves accents by Fancy Pastels. If all you ever see is a lemon tree, then this shirt is made just for you. Wear this shirt for casual Fridays or even a Sunday brunch with bae. This works great for a pool party when paired with white shorts and loafers.
Floral Print Brown Casual Shirt
One can never go wrong with brown hues and block prints, be it for lunch with family or an evening party with friends. Check out this floral block printed brown casual shirt with floral accents. Pair it up with blue or black jeans or cream chino trousers. It also is a great pick for that first date with a special someone.
Triple Striped Half Sleeves Shirt
Have a beach or pool party to attend? Buy this blue half sleeves shirt with white and green lines. Pair it up with navy blue or white shorts and sneakers for slip-ons. Made out of crepe, this shirt is breezy, comfortable and stylish. Hitting a sun-downer gig this weekend? Wear this shirt and dance till you drop!
Polka Dot White Shirt
Make your workwear a little interesting and add some print to your work shirt with this Polka Dot White Shirt by Happy April. This full-sleeved cotton shirt with red polka dots is fun, classy and functional. Wear it to your board meeting with a tie and blazer on or casual work lunches with your colleagues.
Okhai 'Idealist' Cotton Ikat Shirt
For the indie lover, the cotton ikat shirt from Okhai is a wardrobe staple. This grey ikat shirt with a mandarin collar works well for a family get-together or for a Sunday brunch with the crew. Pair with white or black denim and Kolhapuri chappals or sandals for an off-beat indie look.
