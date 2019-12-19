When Hunger Strikes Head To This Quaint Cafe In JP Nagar

As you walk into The Hunger Room, you will immediately fall in love with the minimalistic decor and the cosy diner feel. With white decor and hints of green on the walls, you'd be transported to another world away from the hustle bustle of the streets. You'll be welcomed by warm and courteous staff who are always available to assist you. Located in JP Nagar 7th Phase, this cafe is easy to spot.

The Hunger Room serves Continental, Indian and Chinese food and is loved for their starters, pizzas and desserts. Their drinks like Green Apple Mojito, Lemonade and Ice Tea are mild and refreshing. Try their whole wheat thin crust pizzas and burgers made out of fresh buns and patties. The pizza bases, burger buns, brownies, and patties are made in-house by a local baker who has set her unit inside The Hunger Room. Try their grilled chicken steak with brown sauce complemented by brown rice. The sizzling brownies are an absolute win and if you like cheese, do try their cheese fingers and get into a food coma. The beetroot pesto pasta and basil pesto pasta caught our attention and all the biryani lovers, do give their biryani a shot as it tastes just like how your mom would make it. They also have whole wheat wraps to erase away the guilt of cheat day binge eating along with salads and soups.

Saving the best news for the last, they are pet-friendly! Get your pets here for a nice Saturday evening or a Sunday afternoon outing and binge till you're sorted till the next day's breakfast. They are offering a 15% discount on dine-in and take away orders.