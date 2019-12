Learn Quilling art and make an Impressive artwork. You will learn step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes & techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, you will carry home a beautiful art work/craft created by yourself. If you're above 10 years of age, feel free to sign up! All art materials would be provided by the host for usage during the workshop. Please register before hand, it is compulsory!