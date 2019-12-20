When In Ooty, Book Your Stay At This Rare Hidden Heritage Cottage!

Extracts of a 1920’s journal describe the building as an “unlikely combination of southern England and Australian stone cottage with pitched roof surrounded by trees, fenced flower gardens, scattered along a leafy winding lane and tall eucalyptus stands covering the hilltop.” Today it is a heritage building restored to balance contemporary living without ruining its 1917 vintage architecture. Conveniently located just off the main highway it is quite easy to find and provides ample parking space. It's better to have your own vehicle in case you would want to venture out into the city. This cottage is one rare find. Artistically done with vintage pieces sourced from the Chennai railways department, you would love this place if you are into history. If in Ooty, don't forget to spend a day or two at I-India Hotel.