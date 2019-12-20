The food here is mediocre, but the rustic-yet-upbeat ambience is worth going for, especially if you’re looking for a place to chill out and have a long chat over a drink!
Go To Rasta S02E01 In Kammanahalli For Chill Vibes And Rosemary Lamb Chops
Lowdown On The Ambience
Rasta S02E01 is spacious, and is filled with patches of artwork — hand drawn murals, graffiti, big jars with fairy lights and a giant dream catcher hanging from the ceiling. Even the bathrooms are covered in patterned tiles! The downstairs area is a cafe, while the upstairs offers bar seating. We headed upstairs for beer and an airy outdoor spot to enjoy the pleasant weather.
What's On The Menu?
We ordered herb-crusted fried chicken strips, which was tender, juicy and went well with the beer. We loved the delicious house salad that came on the side, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice. We settled on a veg Thai Green Curry, and an order of Rosemary Lamb Chops from their slightly intimidating, vast menu. The green curry was mediocre at best — too Indianised, with an overwhelming taste of curry powder drowning out what should have been a rich coconut broth. The accompanying rice also tasted a little underdone.
The Rosemary Lamb Chops were much better — they were plated beautifully, and the mashed potatoes that came on the side were perfection! While they could have been more tender, the flavour of the pepper-chilli marinade was spot on, and will keep us coming back for more.
So We’re Thinking…
While the food was slightly underwhelming, the reasonable prices more than made up for it. If, however, you’re just looking for a quick bite to accompany your drinks, you should be good to go with their starters.
#LBBTip
If you order alcohol by the bottle {apart from beer}, but can’t finish it all while you’re there, they’ll save it for you until the next time you visit — even if it’s 6 months later!
