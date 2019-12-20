Go To Rasta S02E01 In Kammanahalli For Chill Vibes And Rosemary Lamb Chops

We ordered herb-crusted fried chicken strips, which was tender, juicy and went well with the beer. We loved the delicious house salad that came on the side, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice. We settled on a veg Thai Green Curry, and an order of Rosemary Lamb Chops from their slightly intimidating, vast menu. The green curry was mediocre at best — too Indianised, with an overwhelming taste of curry powder drowning out what should have been a rich coconut broth. The accompanying rice also tasted a little underdone.

The Rosemary Lamb Chops were much better — they were plated beautifully, and the mashed potatoes that came on the side were perfection! While they could have been more tender, the flavour of the pepper-chilli marinade was spot on, and will keep us coming back for more.