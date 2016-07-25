Bookish Surprises Delivered To Your Doorstep From Read A Book Challenge

An amount of INR 150 will have to be paid {every month} from the second month on, but we suggest you not let that stop you from continuing with your regular dose of bookish surprises. Because then, they promise to send you tomes based on a genre you choose! Pick from categories like classics, drama, fantasy, suspense, biographies and self-help {to name a few}, and the group sends you a selection of three books, accordingly {again a surprise}. Currently armed with over 2,500 books, their collection includes everything from fiction by Sidney Sheldon and children’s books {think Roald Dahl; we wouldn’t mind rereading some of those} to non-fictional works by Edward de Bono. Sourced from friends, readers and anyone interested in contributing, they hope to keep adding to it.

Register here. {Currently available only in Bangalore. Books will be delivered by 1st or 15th of the month, based on when you register}

Find them on Facebook here.