Last LBB Breakfast walk of the Decade!! #Lbbgo

LBB Go Fitness Session x Breakfast walk

Entry FREE

Sun | 29 Dec, 2019

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

Address: Mavalli, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Bangalore has so many eateries yet to be explored! What better way to spend the last weekend of the year than by exploring the city's must-try breakfast spots? That too when it is preceded by a fun workout sesh with us! On Sunday, December 29 as a part of LBB GO, we will start the day with a soft workout session followed by a breakfast walk. Register and be a part of this fun weekend with LBB.

How’s the venue?

The fitness workout will start by 8 AM at Lal Bagh.

By 9:15, we will start the breakfast walk and head to "Namma SLN" for some delicious Pulav, Thatte Idli and Dill Dosa.

From there we will explore "Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan", "Shivaprasad Tiffin Center" and the legendary "MLTR(Maha Lakshmi Tiffin Room)" to try out their specials.

#The Cost for the breakfast walk is INR 300 per person. The amount will be collected on the day of event. The cost is inclusive of everything

Make a note

#The Cost for the breakfast walk is INR 300 per person. The amount will be collected on the day of event. The cost is inclusive of everything.

