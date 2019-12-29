Last LBB Breakfast walk of the Decade!! #Lbbgo

The fitness workout will start by 8 AM at Lal Bagh.

By 9:15, we will start the breakfast walk and head to "Namma SLN" for some delicious Pulav, Thatte Idli and Dill Dosa.

From there we will explore "Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan", "Shivaprasad Tiffin Center" and the legendary "MLTR(Maha Lakshmi Tiffin Room)" to try out their specials.

#The Cost for the breakfast walk is INR 300 per person. The amount will be collected on the day of event. The cost is inclusive of everything