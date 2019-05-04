Rejuvenating Homestay In Chikmangaluru

Halle Berri cottages in Chikkamagaluru are a real treat if you want to escape the oppressive summers in Bangalore. Nestled in a huge coffee estate, these cottages offer a relaxing stay for the weekend. They have their own coffee brew which all the more excited. since currently, they have only four cottages, try and get the Writer’s bungalow which is done up Victorian style and gives you the feel of an English summer. Breakfast can be customised as per your liking, with homemade idlis, dosas, Omelettes and freshly squeezed watermelon juice. The staff is hospitable and friendly. It is INR 500 per night for a couple, considering the property it is very reasonable!