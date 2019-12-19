Head To This Homestay In Chikmagalur For Some Well-Deserved Peace And Quiet

Picture this: you're spending your long holiday in a quaint, charming 60s style plantation bungalow tucked away in the foothills of the Avanthy Coffee Estate in Chikmagalur. Yup, that's exactly what the stay at Riverwoods Homestay is. The place is surrounded by acres of coffee, areca and pepper plants, and a garden full of homegrown vegetables thrown in for good measure - a perfect antidote for all your city trauma!

The homestay, as well as their luxury cottages, give you rustic vibes what with the bric-a-bracs, paintings and curios from older times. It's super refreshing to forget Bangalore traffic for once and wake up to the sound of birds chirping and the aroma of coffee in the air. Go for a quick dip in the river Bhadra (if it isn't too cold, that is!) or walk through the estate with just your thoughts for company. You might even get to see exotic animals in the process - deer, bison, wild boar, flying squirrels and peacocks among others (don't forget to take your camera along!).

The hosts who run the place make sure to arrange for a barbecue with authentic Malnad food and a cosy campfire, so it's perfect to snuggle and stargaze with bae. In case you've planned a long holiday, make sure to check out other popular spots close to Chikmagalur. There's Mullayanagiri (the highest peak in Karnataka), a host of waterfalls and age-old temples that you can explore.