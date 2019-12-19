Sai Handlooms Will Satisfy The Rug Addict In You Within A Budget

Setting up a new house and looking for rugs and mats that won't make your wallet weep and yet look classy and elegant? Head straight to Sai Handlooms at Kammanahalli main road. You will be floored looking at the range of dhurries that Sai Handlooms stocks up. We are talking about a wide variety of rugs made up of cotton and jute that are durable and easy to maintain. Think of rugs with tie and dye techniques, jacquard prints, inter-locked mats and kalamkari rugs, that would instantly make your space look elegant yet slightly indie. The Kalamkari printed rugs are something you must not miss at Sai Handlooms as they come in various colours of blues, greens and yellows in paisley and floral prints. If you are looking to give your home a touch of ethnicity and indie-vibe, then Sai Handlooms is the perfect place to dress up your floors. You can find various sizes that will cover your living area starting at INR 300. They also exhibit their range of dhurries at pop-ups and flea markets that happen across Bangalore and other cities. Do keep an eye out and go home with carpets that your floor would love and so would your wallet.