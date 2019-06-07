From Banarasi Sarees To Ikkat Kurtas, Amp Up Your Desi Look From Here

Does your mouth drop open when you see your favourite celebrity wear that perfect lehenga? Fret not! You can get the same(ish) kind of clothing — be it lehengas, kurtas or sarees — at Sampradaya Couture in Indiranagar.

They specialise in customised clothing made for festive occasions like weddings. If you are looking for an outfit that will make you stand out from the crowd at the next big sangeet or mehendi, then, this is the place for you. To get a regular blouse stitched here it will cost you INR 1,400, and if you want one with padding, it will cost INR 200 extra. We know it sounds pricey but their hand embroidery and blouse designs are totally worth it.

We loved their collection of banarasi and ikkat kota sarees, too. And you can easily spend a half hour going through their stacks of kurtas and anarkalis in cotton and block prints — they're reasonably priced and start from INR 1,500 upwards. If you're looking for dressier options, check out their lehenga collection, starting from INR 5,000. They also stock up on some dress materials, so if you want your own custom outfit (be it Indo-Western or Western wear), you can get it stitched here. Want to jazz up your outfit? They have a limited collection of artificial jewellery (earrings, neckpieces and bangles) that you can shop for.