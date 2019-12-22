Santa Joins Plogger's Army At Village Story This Weekend

This Christmas Santa is going to be eco-friendly and joining the plogger's army. Our Santa will be Plogging along Jakkur/Agrahara village around Village story in association with Oota From Your Thota event. Let's join our Santa with other ploggers and reduce the trash burden on mother Earth. Let us jog and walk, process collect plastic, and dry waste enroute. More importantly take up a pledge towards an Eco- friendly life style. Santa is really looking forward to see you. Please note - It's a Eco-friendly Plog run, so bring your own (Santa) mask.