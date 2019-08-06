Scuba Diving? Experience The Thrill Of Marine Life In Karnataka

After seeing Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara movie have you ever want to experience scuba dive but in a budget-friendly way, Yes now it’s possible in India no need to go to Andaman or Maldives to experience such thrill. A night drive from Bangalore to Murudeswar where you can get the best scuba experience. You have to take a boat from Murudeswar, one and half hours long boat ride to Netrani Island 🌴 where you will experience your best dive in India. Hell yes, budget-friendly and certified instructor will help you to make your scuba dive dream come true. Water is crystal clear and you will be seeing lots of varieties of fishes. You can do snorkelling as well if you know swimming. They will provide you with a life jacket and snorkel gear as well. Post monsoon is the right time to experience Scuba. There are few agencies which operate scuba from Murudeswar. Dive Goa and west coast area, the well-known ones. It’s not required to know swimming for Scuba, the instructor will take care of you and will explain all the signs and breathing techniques before the dive.