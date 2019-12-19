Swarovski Jars, & Vintage Décor: This Store Is All You Need To Gift Like A Pro

A lovely, little slice of décor heaven on Kammanahalli’s Nehru Road, Shivanaa Decor showcases out-of-the-box pieces that are perfect for gifting during the wedding season. If you have a BFF walking down the aisle or are setting up your own love nest, this place is da bomb. On a recent visit, we spotted stunning ceramic jars in powder blues and happy yellows that can brighten up any living space. We also found elegant metal lamps, vase sets and candle sets that will add plenty of style to your home.

If you are leaning towards funky, the store has a collection of vintage-inspired pieces to choose from. You have stools fashioned like aging gasoline tubs and miniature decor typewriters and phone booths. For those of you looking for something extra special, do check out their crockery section. They stock up on German and Italian brands and you can grab Swarovski jars, crockery with gold and platinum flourishes, and even home linen sourced from all corners of the world. Prices begin at about 1,200 but can go up to over a lakh.