Pumps, Mary Janes, Oxfords Or Boots: Make Brigade Road Your Bae For Budget Shoes

The most glamorous of the lot, Bollywood Shoes & Bags has their entire collection lining the large store — women on the right and men, naturally, not right! While the lads do have plenty to choose from with minor tweaks and changes in design made on loafers {we spotted Balmorals and Penny Loafers!}, sneakers, boots – hiking and formals, and even some modified mojris to pair with Indian outfits. But ladies, skip the bevy of sky heels in gold, white, black and bronze {great for ethnic wear} and make a bee-line for the woven slip-ons. All the rage this season, forget the Valentino and Tory Burch versions in favour of these colourful cuties at only INR 1,495. Wedges and block heels are also aplenty here. Have a look at the centre table for shoes of all kinds, seasons and sizes on sale.

Price: INR 500 upwards