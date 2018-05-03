When you’ve had enough {or rather your bank balance has} of the Steve Maddens and of the world, don’t think that you need to give up on your love for shoes! Just go slightly old-school, non-designer and off the rack at these iconic stores on Brigade Road. Now, now, no need to turn up your nose at them, we saw you there last Saturday stocking up on budget boots and snazzy party stilettoes. And men, you picked up proper Oxfords. So, wear your love for budget yet super smart shoes on your sleeve and hit up the fantastic four on this street!
Pumps, Mary Janes, Oxfords Or Boots: Make Brigade Road Your Bae For Budget Shoes
Bollywood Shoes & Bags
The most glamorous of the lot, Bollywood Shoes & Bags has their entire collection lining the large store — women on the right and men, naturally, not right! While the lads do have plenty to choose from with minor tweaks and changes in design made on loafers {we spotted Balmorals and Penny Loafers!}, sneakers, boots – hiking and formals, and even some modified mojris to pair with Indian outfits. But ladies, skip the bevy of sky heels in gold, white, black and bronze {great for ethnic wear} and make a bee-line for the woven slip-ons. All the rage this season, forget the Valentino and Tory Burch versions in favour of these colourful cuties at only INR 1,495. Wedges and block heels are also aplenty here. Have a look at the centre table for shoes of all kinds, seasons and sizes on sale.
Price: INR 500 upwards
Trendz
Likely to be the most popular on this street, you will possibly walk away with at least three pairs from here. Best known for boots, we love the thigh high black ones, the sky-high bondage boots and even the simple cowboy and Chelsea versions — with or without studs and rhinestones for added effect! If you dare, they even have Lita boots and stiletto gladiators. In fact, if you remember all the shoes the Spice Girls wore back in the day, and Posh Spice still does, Trendz has it. Oh! And men, they have a small but decent offering with mostly boots, loafers and canvas shoes.
Shoemaker
Standing tall in the same spot, on the corner of Brigade Road and Rest House Road, Shoemaker keeps it simple. We love how lace and leather never goes out of fashion at this store. While perhaps you may not get on-trend styles here, you can count on timeless classics. Open-toe stilettoes, delicate pumps in satin, glittery gold slingbacks and flats that won’t take away from the glamour, are all what makes us go back here. Men, don’t look elsewhere if you want Oxfords, loafers and soft Kolhapuri chappals, that too without burning a hole in your pocket.
Price: INR 500 upwards.
