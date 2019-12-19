Redecorating Your Home? Shop Stunning Home Decor From Dee Place

This small shop has a whole lot of products under one roof. But, what stands out are their beautiful home decor products. They have a varied collection sourced from all over India. From embellished and crystal tealight holders, ethnic torans (door hangings), vases, serving trays, metal lanterns, antique oxidised silver articles to clothing, everything is reasonably priced and value for money. You'll find plenty of gifting options as well. They have an array of terracotta products and diyas too. Their products start at INR 100 and go up to INR 1,000.