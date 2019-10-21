One of our style inspirations here at LBB is the fun and chirpy radio personality, Rohini Ramnathan. Not only do we adore her for her wit and humour, but we’re also super into her style. From print-on-prints to graphic blazers (yup, that’s a thing!) Rohini is always experimenting with her look! Here are two of her statement pieces that we fell in love with right away:
We’re Loving The Statement Pieces In Rohini Ramnathan’s Look!
Handloom Red Checks Tie-Up Short Jacket
Thanks to the moody weather, we’re always on the lookout for jackets that are neither too bulky, nor too light. So, we were especially thrilled when we saw this tie-up jacket that Rohini had on. Stylish, yet breezy, the lightweight fabric and statement print of the jacket will ensure you turn heads no matter where you go!
Beads And Mirror Embellished Crochet Drop Earrings
In the true spirit of DIY jewellery, this beautiful pair is a lovely mix of handcrafted crochet, mirror and ghungroo embellished earrings. Go on, then. Channel your inner Pinterest influencer!
