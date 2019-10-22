Ladies, we sure are guilty of hoarding on bags of different kinds every time we go shopping. Be it totes, bucket bags, sling bags, messenger bags or even clutches, there's never enough bags that one could one. Check out Atulyakala for their quirky and functional totes that you can carry to work, on a holiday and even for a shopping trip to a mall or commercial street.
Atulyakala: This Hearing-Impaired Run Brand Does Gorgeous Bags Under INR 999
Monochrome Chequered Tote
Chequered prints are in and with monochrome colours of black and white, it only gets better. This monochrome chequered tote bag with brown leather accents at the bottom and handles is a must-have. It works well with your workwear or even solid coloured outfits. It is spacious and comes with a zipper which makes it an absolute winner.
Blue Hand Mudra Tote Bag
If you are the quirky kind and also love classical dance, then this bag is made just for you. The blue hand mudra tote bag with the pop-art effect is great to make a statement and add an edge to your look. The blue hand mudra print makes it edgy and fun and it works well for a shopping trip or even dinner with friends.
"Love for Bikes" Tote
Biker girls! Keep an eye out for the Love for Bikes tote by Atulyakala. Made out of synthetic fiber with pop-art effects, this tote is fun, out of the box and makes a fashion statement. Pair it up with your biker leather jacket and boots (great for the weather) and hit the road!
Orange Hamsa Tote
Heading to your next yoga class? Carry the orange hamsa tote with orange hand motifs on canvas and just breathe in and breathe out. This bag defines everything zen and is functional for work, play and everything else.
Multi Chevron Print Tote
Beach vacay on the cards? Or rather any vacation for that matter? You gotta get yourself this multi chevron print tote and not worry about carrying multiple things at once. The bag comes with cute multicoloured threads braided on jute strips with leather patch on the bottom and handles. It is made out of canvas and is highly durable.
