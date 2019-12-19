Sign Up For Doodling Workshop With Fabindia!

Hosted By Fabindia
Doodling Workshop

Entry FREE

Thu | 19 Dec, 2019

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Fabindia Experience Center

Address: Kidskemp Shopping Mall, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Run your imagination and pens wild with these fun and quirky Doodling workshop with Fabindia. Indulge in care-free imagination and creativity, and watch yourself bring out a talent you never knew you had! Not to mention, you can take your masterpiece home too!

How’s the venue?

Cafe, design studio, wellness centre and so much more–the Fabindia’s Experience Center at M.G Road is a heaven with everything fab - from apparels and accessories to home decor and artisanal food, they have it all.

Make a note

Please note that registering for the workshop is not a confirmation of attendance. We will be calling you and send a confirmation mail post that. The material will be provided on spot!

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
