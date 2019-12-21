Sign up to this #InsiderExclusive Beer Pairing Session @ Brahma Brews, JP Nagar

Listen Up, Bangalore! We're back with our weekly #InsiderOnlyEvent. This weekend we're hosting a kickass Beer Pairing session at Brahma Brews on the 21st of December, 2019 starting 1PM onwards. It’s all about some amazing varieties of craft beer paired up with delicious food. So, what are you waiting for beer lovers? Register for this super crazy masterclass ASAP and be a part of our amazing Insider event!