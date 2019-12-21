Sign up to this #InsiderExclusive Beer Pairing Session @ Brahma Brews, JP Nagar

Beer Pairing Session with LBB Insiders

Entry FREE

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Brahma Brews

Address: 35/38, Opp. Brigade Palm Springs, 24th Main Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Listen Up, Bangalore! We're back with our weekly #InsiderOnlyEvent. This weekend we're hosting a kickass Beer Pairing session at Brahma Brews on the 21st of December, 2019 starting 1PM onwards. It’s all about some amazing varieties of craft beer paired up with delicious food. So, what are you waiting for beer lovers? Register for this super crazy masterclass ASAP and be a part of our amazing Insider event!

Make a note

Please note, this is an Insider Exclusive event for Tastemakers and All Stars only. The more you post on LBB, the better your chances of gaining access to all our Insider events. If you aren't an Insider yet, here's how to be one>> http://bit.ly/2SEd2UP

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
