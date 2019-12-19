The Grand Paw Resort Is One Best Resort For The Weekend Getaway

I found out that the 20th Mile Cafe is, in fact, a part of a resort called The Grand Paw Resort that is semi-operational. For instance, for a nominal fee of Rs 600 per day, you can leave your pet at the resort and be assured that it will be pampered to no end. The resort also includes a Pet Weight Reduction facility that will ensure that those pets that do not get enough workout owing to various reasons can come and splash in their swimming pool or play in their exclusive 10,000 sq ft playground area dedicated solely to pets. Not just this, their three uniquely-designed cottages can accommodate a total of 15 people and if you’d like to book a cottage for your pet and yourself, go right ahead, because hey, it’s all about inclusivity! Sounds too good to be true? There’s more. A theme restaurant is currently under construction at the resort. A beautiful inhouse nursery called Thrianch Nursery is home to many varieties of indoor plants, ceramic pots, lamps and handbags made by local artisans from various Indian states. The resort also has a birdhouse where the kids can perhaps nurture their future ornithological dreams and spot the rare African grey parrot. We were assured that the birds are properly taken care of at the property. The cafe is currently a popular haunt amongst the bikers and riders enroute The Nandi Hills and is aptly called so as it is situated at a distance of 20 miles from there. Their special ‘Gujarati Masala Tea’ is worth trying. Though the secret to its amazing taste wasn’t revealed, I was just left with the remark, ‘We got inspired by the way this tea is brewed in various Gujarati households; the tea leaves are from other parts of the country, of course.’ Egg maggi has also emerged as one of the most popular options on their temporary menu. If all this doesn’t make you want to try this place out, well, we saved the best for the last. There will soon be a spa for pets opening at the resort. So, whether you’re a pet lover or a nature lover or just need a break from the city, this may just be your favourite new spot.