A heartbeat away from the Big Banyan Tree, the Siri Spandana Cottage is great for chilling out with your family and friends.
Spend A Relaxing Weekend With Your Fam At This Budget Farm House That Comes With A Pool
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
An hour’s drive from the city will bring you to Siri Spandana Cottage - a rustic property that sits amidst three acres of farmland. The Airbnb Cottage can accommodate about 12 people and is a steal for a little more than INR 5,000 a night. You can choose to park yourself at one of the large bedrooms (there are three) or you could even choose to pitch tents out in the open if you are looking for a slice of adventure.During the day, you can take a lap or two around the swimming pool. Or walk around the orchards, that surround the house and are home to organically grown fruits and veggies. There is also a sports room if you’d like to sign up for a game of badminton. In the evenings, you can gather around a blazing campfire and even try your hand at the BBQ station. Do note, that the property does not offer food so you’ll have to carry your own groceries and whip up meals in their kitchen.
What Could Be Better
This property is comfortable but basic. While we hear the power cut issues have been fixed, they still don't have room service. But then again, it's a farm experience, so go on, explore the space, be active!
Pro-Tip
If you plan on using the pool and the BBQ station make sure you let them know in advance so they have them ready for use, when you arrive.
