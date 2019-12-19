Spend A Relaxing Weekend With Your Fam At This Budget Farm House That Comes With A Pool

An hour’s drive from the city will bring you to Siri Spandana Cottage - a rustic property that sits amidst three acres of farmland. The Airbnb Cottage can accommodate about 12 people and is a steal for a little more than INR 5,000 a night. You can choose to park yourself at one of the large bedrooms (there are three) or you could even choose to pitch tents out in the open if you are looking for a slice of adventure.

During the day, you can take a lap or two around the swimming pool. Or walk around the orchards, that surround the house and are home to organically grown fruits and veggies. There is also a sports room if you’d like to sign up for a game of badminton. In the evenings, you can gather around a blazing campfire and even try your hand at the BBQ station. Do note, that the property does not offer food so you’ll have to carry your own groceries and whip up meals in their kitchen.