Redo? Cane Do! Head To This Cane Store In Basavanagudi For Your Home Decor Needs

SLN Cane Furniture on DVG Road in Gandhi Bazaar is going to become your favourite haunt for all things cane and quirky. From picnic baskets and fruit holders to woven laundry baskets and gift boxes, feel free to decorate your house with cute cane decor. Choose from multiple coloured baskets in different sizes and combinations starting at INR 50. Sitting on the baskets are organisers and boxes that you could double up as ottomans (starting at INR 200).

Add earthy vibes to your balcony by purchasing their cane woven chairs and swings. They have baskets shaped like ducks and swans which could easily double up as both decor and fruit holders. They even have adorable gift boxes with ethnic motifs and huge open toiletry holders that could hold all of your make-up and bath care products (we have a vague idea of how many products you own and know that it could fit them all). If you have any ideas on your Pinterest board, feel free to ask the staff here if they could customise it for you and they’ll have it ready within a week.

