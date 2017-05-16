Mother-daughter duo Leela D’Souza and Michelle Gafoor, keep alive the traditional art of smocking. And the product? The prettiest dresses for your little princess.
Smocking, Frills And Flowers: This Boutique Makes The Cutest Dresses For Your Little Angel
What Is It?
Called Happy Threadz, this little boutique set in a home on Hutchins Road, Cooke Town, Leela and Michelle make dresses and outfits for little girls up to the age of eight. And newborns. What I love most about them is that they keep the outfits simple, pretty and old-school. I was thrilled to bits to find dresses for my daughter here because they’re classic, with just the right amount of frill for the party one and delicate smocking in pleasing colours for the daily wear cotton frocks. Just like the ones from a few decades ago when kids dressed like kids and not like they’re already adults!
Who Is It For?
Mothers looking to dress up their girls in embroidered dresses, in lovely pastels or floral prints must go here. In summer cottons, pure linen {with cotton lining} and even a few silks for parties, and other occassions, you’ll want to buy everything here. Pity they don’t come in sizes for mothers. Ideal for daily wear or school even.
More About The Outfits
What is great about Happy Threadz is that they are not showy dresses that will make your little ones look like a wedding cake. Soft layers that fall beautifully, or neat Peter Pan collars for added style and pretty bows add that extra touch of class to the outfits. Plus, since it’s either linen or cotton, it’s perfect of the child’s soft and sensitive skin. They even customise dresses — from birthday dresses to christening gowns, so your little diva can stand out from the crowd without wearing something over the top. And the prices are not too bad either. Cotton frocks start at about INR 600 {which is great for the lovely smocking embroidery} and INR 1,000 upwards for the occassion ones.
#LBBTip
Do call and make an appointment before you visit the boutique.
