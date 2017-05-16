Smocking, Frills And Flowers: This Boutique Makes The Cutest Dresses For Your Little Angel

What is great about Happy Threadz is that they are not showy dresses that will make your little ones look like a wedding cake. Soft layers that fall beautifully, or neat Peter Pan collars for added style and pretty bows add that extra touch of class to the outfits. Plus, since it’s either linen or cotton, it’s perfect of the child’s soft and sensitive skin. They even customise dresses — from birthday dresses to christening gowns, so your little diva can stand out from the crowd without wearing something over the top. And the prices are not too bad either. Cotton frocks start at about INR 600 {which is great for the lovely smocking embroidery} and INR 1,000 upwards for the occassion ones.