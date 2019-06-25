Look Like A South Indian Goddess With Outfits From This Boutique In Indiranagar

If you love a hint of gold in your outfit, then Praudah Couture in Indiranagar is your place to shop from. Praudah Couture creates some beautiful South Indian blouses, pattu-pavadai, sarees and bridal lehengas that would make heads turn. All the outfits made at Praudah are influenced by South Indian culture and has a hint of gold in every piece that is made here. The blouses are embellished with motifs of peacocks, kalpavriksha, and deities with golden zari and resham thread work.

The Pattu Pavadais are my pick from Praudah Couture as they are distinctively South Indian with silk fabric and golden butti embroidery and gives us the Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express feels. Her latest collection of sarees is made out of organza paired with silk blouse embellished with zari, crystals, and kundan. They also create bridal outfits starting at INR 15,000 and upwards. The Anarkalis made out of silk with organza dupattas starts at INR 2,000 and upwards. You can either buy one of their pre-made creations or get your own design made at this boutique. They would pick the material for you and create the finished outfit of your choice for you. They even make light lehengas for the bridesmaid and sisters of the bride starting at INR 8,000 and upwards.