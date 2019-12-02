The struggle of having thin arms is real but there’s nothing like statement sleeves that will let you flaunt your body just the way it is. If you are looking for tops or dresses with statement sleeves or flared sleeves, we’ve got you covered. Check out these pieces that will add some volume to your arms and make you look like the boss babe that you are.
Got Skinny Arms? These Statement Sleeve Tops Have To Be On Your Radar
The struggle of having thin arms is real but there’s nothing like statement sleeves that will let you flaunt your body just the way it is. If you are looking for tops or dresses with statement sleeves or flared sleeves, we’ve got you covered. Check out these pieces that will add some volume to your arms and make you look like the boss babe that you are.
Spot Printed Cuffed Sleeves Boxy Shirt
Animal print is in and this spot printed cuffed sleeves boxy shirt has to be in your wardrobe. The cuffed sleeves add volume to your skinny arms and give you the very vintage 80s look. Pair it up with black jeans or skirt, pearl earrings, and some kitten heels and get your Raveena Tandon or Karishma Kapoor on.
Ruffle Detail Two-Tone Handloom Checkered Jacket
Layering is the key. Winter is coming, well, it isn’t that cold yet, but amp up your style quotient with this gingham checkered jacket. Add this Ruffle Detail Two-Tone Handloom Checkered Jacket by Fabnest to your wardrobe. It is made out of handloom cotton and is quite breezy. Pair it with a white tank top or a white strap sleeve dress with boots or slip-on footwear.
Solid Butterfly Off-Shoulder Top
When you’ve got those enviable collar bones, you gotta flaunt it. It is even better when you can sport a top with statement butterfly sleeves. Buy this red solid butterfly off-shoulder top and be party ready or even date night ready. Pair it up with ripped denim or black pants with strappy heels and hoop earrings for a look that is sure to make heads turn.
Comments (0)