Art Gallery To Creative Space: This Artsy Studio In Koramangala Has Gifting Options Too

Tucked away in the bylanes of Koramangala 6th Block, Studio Orenda is more than just a creative studio. It's an inclusive space for artists to create, a studio for artists and artisans to display and sell their crafts, and a workshop and learning area for artists to teach. Depending on the entrance you take, you are either welcomed into an art gallery or the studio space featuring curated gifts. The studio space is filled with all sorts of cutesy pieces that work as both gifting options or making their way to your home. You'll spend quite some time browsing through the collection. There's everything from keychain holders to planters, and fragrances to body care. Decoupage bottles, storage boxes, and vases by Yelling Yellow, crochet designs such as badges, bowties, and cutesy decor pieces, and a whole lot of stationery (scribble books, notebooks, and planners) are what we are digging.

The gallery part of Orenda is dedicated to showcasing the artworks from both well-known as well as relatively unknown artists. And since it's an art gallery, the artworks are rotated on a regular basis. If you are an artist, you can use the space to display your artwork or even hold sessions and workshops. Or use the space to collaborate with the studio itself or other artists. On display currently are artwork by Prasanth Miranda, Mini Agarwal, and the studio's curator and owner Prema Swaminathan.