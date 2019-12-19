Succulents In Shoes Or Air Plants In Giraffe: You'll Want To Get This Brand's Quirky Planters

There's something about terrariums, air plants, and succulents in quirky and colourful planters. You will almost always want to buy them immediately. That's the case with OMG or Oh My Green and their collection of green decor. Their tiny store in Safina Plaza (they have a bigger one in Hennur), right at the entrance, will instantly catch your eye. You will spot air plants in multi-coloured owl-shaped planters, succulents in hippo and shoe-shaped planters, and a whole lot of indoor plants in pots shaped like fish, giraffes and everything in between. All these pots and planters are hand painted and eco-friendly too. The plants are the usual ones -- aloe, cacti, anthurium, peperomia, and snake plant -- but they also have a range of designer plants such as fig trees, Eucharist lily, and Sansevieria. These guys are full time into green decor meaning that if you're looking to convert your little balcony space into a garden, then these are the guys you need to get in touch with. They also do vertical and terrace gardens for those who either lack space or want to go all out. Landscaping is something that they specialise in too.