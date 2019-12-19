The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City

BTM lake is damn peaceful. Of course, traffic is a challenge but if you want your mind to get relaxed, please do visit. The serenity in this place and chirping of birds will make your mind heal . You can have a small snack picnic too with your bae just to get relax . Also, nowadays swans and ducks are very rare to see unless it's a zoo or sanctuary. But here, when I saw these beautiful, about to get extinct birds I went back to my childhood days. And the best part is, you can feed them along with your kids too. Note: A humble note to all the people going to visit such lakes. Please preserve them, don't pollute these resources they are for us and our future generations. As we all know there are places where water scarcity is going on, deforestation is happening which leads to natural calamities. Please go before 10 am and 6:15 pm. It costs you 10 bucks /person.