Enter The Tie And Dye Paradise With This Sustainable Fashion Store In Indiranagar

Traditionally based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Bandhej is a slow fashion brand that believes in sustainable fashion and bringing the work of artisans across India into the limelight. Predominantly made out of cotton, the clothes made here explore various methods such as tie and dye, block printing, and gold foil appliques with 100% natural elements.

Bandhej translates to the tie and dye method that people around Gujarat and Rajasthan use. Each piece of clothing here is handmade by local artisans and it is created to offer a range of clothing for contemporary women whilst still holding on to the roots. They have a physical store in Indiranagar, Bangalore and are spread across the country.

Find clothes made out of pure cotton, silk, jute, and variants of those. If you'd love to own tussar silk, you can find a whole range just for that. The silk bandhej angrakha is the writer's particular favourite. The colours and hues used in the clothing are very distinctly Rajasthani and Gujarati which brings out the tie and dye technique beautifully to the clothing. The kali skirts and airy palazzo pants are comfortable and stylish. Pair it with either with a kurta or choli and dupatta to complete the look. The lehriya and bandhej dupattas in cotton and silk cotton in pastel and pop hues had the writer's heart.