Swap Your Wardrobe Faves For Other Poppin’ Fresh Styles At This Pre-Loved Shop

We’ve all had those times when we’ve bought something on a shopping spree and worn it just once. Maybe you grew out of it, maybe it isn’t your style. But you don’t quite want to let go of it. Guess what? There’s so many of us doing the same thing. What’s an easy way to ensure the clothes are worn without indulging in fast fashion to the point of guilt? The Vintage Souk is a curated destination where you can exchange your once-worn or never-worn clothes for other lovely styles given up by people just like you. They even curate the best products and styles so you’re never disappointed with the options available. How does it work? You can DM your clothes to them via their Instagram page and they’ll invite you to their next pop-up featuring a bunch of curated, stylish clothes. Apart from a one-time entry fee at the venue, you don’t have to pay for the clothes you take home at all! Now that’s a good deal and guilt-free retail therapy. What you’re also doing, is reducing the waste that populates landfills across the world. Fashion industry leaves a large footprint on the eco-system and this is a small way to combat the damage. Follow their account to get updates on their next pop-up and find out how you can get your hands on lovely, pre-owned beauties now!