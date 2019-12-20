F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

Learn How To Set Up Your Dinner Table Like A Pro Courtesy This Villeroy & Boch Workshop!

Hosted By LBB Events
Table Styling Workshop with Villeroy & Boch

Entry FREE

Fri | 20 Dec, 2019

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Villeroy & Boch

Address: UB City, 1st Floor, 17&18, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Hosting all those festive Christmas dinner parties? While you must already be adding gems to make your space look beautiful, we’re here with a fun and creative table styling workshop with the premium German tableware brand, Villeroy & Boch. It will throw the spotlight on interesting table styles such as casual dining, fine dining, coffee table and high tea arrangements. Rather than the usual, albeit easy, plates, cutlery and serveware adorning your table, this session with teach you how to set the table with added elegance.

It doesn’t end here. There will also be a DIY cookie counter where you can decorate chocolate cookies in your style. Select from three shapes such as a christmas tree, gingerbread house or gingerbread man. Feel free to choose your favourite kind of icing and sprinkles for the decoration. Best part? You can take them home in a curated box with pretty gift ribbons and treat yourself or a bestie to it later.

How’s the venue?

It’s happening at Villeroy & Boch store in UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, that is a haven for elegant drinkware, dinnerware, cutlery and home décor accessories since 1748. Check them out for buying gifts for your friends and family.

Make a note

Don’t forget to browse through the tableware at the store. We’ve had a look at their collection on Instagram and we’re sure that you will want to pick a piece or two from their signature collection for a Christmas dinner banquet or festive Christmas baking.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
