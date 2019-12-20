Learn How To Set Up Your Dinner Table Like A Pro Courtesy This Villeroy & Boch Workshop!

Hosting all those festive Christmas dinner parties? While you must already be adding gems to make your space look beautiful, we’re here with a fun and creative table styling workshop with the premium German tableware brand, Villeroy & Boch. It will throw the spotlight on interesting table styles such as casual dining, fine dining, coffee table and high tea arrangements. Rather than the usual, albeit easy, plates, cutlery and serveware adorning your table, this session with teach you how to set the table with added elegance.

It doesn’t end here. There will also be a DIY cookie counter where you can decorate chocolate cookies in your style. Select from three shapes such as a christmas tree, gingerbread house or gingerbread man. Feel free to choose your favourite kind of icing and sprinkles for the decoration. Best part? You can take them home in a curated box with pretty gift ribbons and treat yourself or a bestie to it later.