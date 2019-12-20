India Project for Animals and Nature (IPAN) has a project called The Bird’s Nest set in the foothills of Masinagudi. The Bird’s Nest offers a sanctuary for rescue animals and this is the perfect place for you to volunteer as well as make the most of nature.
My Family & Other Animals: Head To This Rescue Sanctuary In Masinagudi To Volunteer
The Simple Life
Imagine waking up in nature’s abode amidst scenic Masinagudi, and spending your day horse riding, petting ponies and running through open fields with 40 bounding dogs. That is the life at The Bird’s Nest — an NGO sanctuary for rescued and abandoned animals. Guests stay in very basic accommodation, which housed in a building with stilts. It is a humble arrangement, with modern bathroom facilities that are located next to your rooms. The residents also share that you might have the odd visit or company of a bird. The management provides lunch and breakfast, and can provide dinner on request.
The neighbourhood
At the farm, you can either opt to volunteer taking care of the animals or you could spend time with them and relax. A spot of horse riding can also be arranged on request. The Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary is a 20 minute drive away, so you can combine your visit with safaris if you visit during the right season. Either ways, the hills are a perfect place to escape the dreaded city heat and if you want to be in the jolly company of adorable animals. On the farm you can hang out with cattle, donkeys, dogs, ponies and horses. As the sun sets, the management has reported that elephants sightings do often happen so it’s very important not to wander off into the forest.
The proceeds made by the stay are donated back to IPAN, to sustain their various projects — making this the perfect holiday with a heart and for a good cause.
LBBTip
The route requires a sturdy 4X4 vehicle to make it through the muddy dirt tracks.
