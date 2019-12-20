My Family & Other Animals: Head To This Rescue Sanctuary In Masinagudi To Volunteer

At the farm, you can either opt to volunteer taking care of the animals or you could spend time with them and relax. A spot of horse riding can also be arranged on request. The Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary is a 20 minute drive away, so you can combine your visit with safaris if you visit during the right season. Either ways, the hills are a perfect place to escape the dreaded city heat and if you want to be in the jolly company of adorable animals. On the farm you can hang out with cattle, donkeys, dogs, ponies and horses. As the sun sets, the management has reported that elephants sightings do often happen so it’s very important not to wander off into the forest.

The proceeds made by the stay are donated back to IPAN, to sustain their various projects — making this the perfect holiday with a heart and for a good cause.