Stock Up On Cruelty-Free Bath And Body Products From Body Shop

The Body Shop is one of the favourite brands for their vegan, cruelty-free bath and body care products. The products are made out of natural ingredients ethically sourced from all over the world and they also give back to the environment through various eco-friendly initiatives. We are talking about body cleansers, soaps, shampoos, face wash, toners, moisturisers, serums, and lip balms. They have a collection for each skin type and also separate products for skin concerns such as acne and aging.

Their range of body yogurts in flavours like rose, mango, almond milk, and strawberry. Try their banana shampoo if you have dry hair and their ginger shampoo if you have dandruff. They have facemasks made out of Himalayan Charcoal, British Rose, Japanese Matcha, Ethiopian Honey and Nicaraguan Coffee (basically a spa for your face!). The fragrances they offer are worth buying. Pick up white musk, black musk, smoky rose, Japanese cherry blossom or Fijian lotus. They have fragrances for both him and her as well as body mists.



Apart from bath and body care, they also have a range of vegan makeup that you could buy. From eyeliners to lip and cheek tints, you can buy them all here. If you are the kind that wears makeup on a regular basis, then pick up their BB creams as they are light and work well on any skin. Shop everything from bath and body care to the makeup essentials under one roof at The Body Shop.