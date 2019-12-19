Fable - The Collected Culinary Works of Fable. Located at Lokhandwala (Market ex-House of Daruwala) Location looks pretty impressive. The place is compact, subtle colours used has a good Vibe. This is the time one should enjoy sitting in the Outside section and enjoy the rains. Full Screen for sports and other events happening. Serves American/Italian/Salads. Happy Hours are amazing. Check with the restaurant. Started with a couple of Beers and Cheese Fries (mandatory) done well, a mix of cheddar and processed. -Must try their Bagel with Philadelphia Cream - It's a sandwich. Rich/Creamy & subtle in taste. Added Broccoli (diced) besides that they have Cheese/Avocado/Sundried tomatoes and mixed lettuce. Served with Fries. Overall Yum. Simple yet classy. -Red Wine Poached Salad - One of the good ones I have had in recent times. Arugula/Caramelised Nuts/Feta and red wine soaked fruit. A bit of Balsamic Reduction. It's not on the menu. All day special. Loved the texture and taste. -Crepes - There is Red Velvet. However, opted for the savoury - mushroom medley. Made my day. Perfection. Blend of 3 types of mushrooms along with spices and herbs stuffed in a crepe which had a lovely texture. Cream cheese and caramelised onions topped with micro greens. This looked classy. European touch. -Butter Garlic Prawns - Medium sized prawns Pan tossed well. Garlic/cream/cheese/butter with a hint of pepper. Perfect combination. 16 small prawns. A mini meal. Rich texture. The balance was nice - Taste subtle, garlic being dominant. -Broccoli Soufflé - Dish of the day. Here the chef has made a paste of broccoli and baked it. 5 pieces served with cream/cheese sauce with a drizzle of chilli oil. This dish can be had anytime. Don't count the calories. The thick creamy sauce was outstanding. -Ended with Mixed Lamb Pizzas (10") Lovely crust. Made to perfection. A bit of Indian touch given. Minced lamb along with Indian spices/Grilled onions/jalapeno and coriander as a topping. This was different but worth a try. Gave that rusty look and a bit spicy. Needed after some subtle food. -Jamaican Jerk Chicken - This comes on a skewer. Harrisa Mayo did the trick. Full of bold flavours. Spicy aromatic. Tender Juicy chicken were grilled well. Served with their signature dip which went well. Gave a tangy/spicy touch. Overall - had a lovely time. All the best guys and good luck. This place is amazing.