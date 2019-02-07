Master Cool Brushstrokes, Draw Perfect Circle And Attend Art Classes At This HSR Studio

If you are in HSR and need a place for your kids or even you to dabble in some hobby, then The Color Factory is for you. The art and hobby centre can fix you up with their series of art and painting classes that are for both kids and adults. They also conduct combo classes for parents and their kids. The art classes are designed for everyone, so even if you think that painting you did back in school was not Picasso-level, don't worry, just go ahead and sign up. It'll cover various aspects of drawing including drawing a perfect circle and various painting techniques. That's not all, if you want to take up art seriously as a hobby, there are intensive classes where you will also learn how to mix colours, composition, and landscape and portrait painting. Apart from painting classes, they also conduct other workshops such as decoupage. Besides, if you can also buy art supplies from the studio too. They have an extensive collection of paints, canvas boards, and art supplies.