Fancy Handicraft Sarees? Check Out This Store That Will Give You Major Fashion Inspo

Handwoven saree connoisseurs, check out The Good Loom, a label by GoCoop, India’s first online marketplace for everything local and handmade. An artisanal brand, it’s ideal for those who love the purity of natural handwoven fabrics and the distinct weaves of India. From Sambalpuri ikats, jacquard Jamdanis, fine muslin, chanderi and tussar silk sarees, you will find exquisite pieces that are a sight to behold.

The perfect mix of traditional and contemporary, The Good Loom showcases vibrant weaves and beautiful designs, along with some timeless classics. Our personal favourite is their collection of Ilkal, the traditional North Karnataka saree. While it’s traditionally distinguished by its checks, thin stripes and maroon border, The Good Loom makes their Ilkals with a monochrome twist, so you can expect to find black, grey or white sarees in pure cotton that just speaks comfort and elegance. The best part? Prices start from upwards of INR 1,500, so they’re easy on the pocket, too! They also have a beautifully curated collection for men. From blazers, shirts, trousers, kurtas and button-down jackets, there’s no dearth of options to choose from. If you're in Koramangala and looking to shop, head to GoCoop and check out The Good Loom's products. We guarantee you won't leave the store without a couple of buys!