Learn Dance & Yoga In A Organic Way At Kalatattva

The ambiance of the space is filled with warmth & positive energy. It is an easily accessible place with good connectivity & good locality (right on CMR school Road, Kammanahalli). The biggest & the best part of Kalatattva is the founder/teacher- Shashikala Reddy. A petite young lady with a warm smile, friendly nature & encouraging spirit. Her knowledge about dance & yoga is fantastic & her teaching methodology is absolutely commendable. It’s not just her giving the best, she gently nudges everyone to give in their best in the class. Her classes are full of learning & fun. The way she encourages her students is amazing; no wonder she is adored by her students. Kalatattva is definitely a ‘must try’ for people who are genuinely interested in learning dance & yoga in a holistic & organic way.